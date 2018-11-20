Unidentified assailants shot dead Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, Greater Kashmir reported. Mir was the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat district president and was released from prison jail last month after having served a two-year detention.

Mir was shot at his home in Akingam area of Achabal. According to a police release, suspected militants barged inside the house and “fired indiscriminately”. Mir suffered critical gunshot wounds and was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Mir’s wife reportedly also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

An unidentified police official said that Mir died on the spot, PTI reported.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and started an investigation.