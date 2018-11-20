Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Centre of interfering in important institutions such as the Election Commission, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Central Bureau of Investigation, PTI reported.

He alleged that being a member of the Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was a sufficient qualification to be the governor of a state or a vice chancellor of a university these days.

“Four judges of the Supreme Court said they could not do their jobs due to government interference,” Gandhi told the audience at a rally in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl. The state will go to the polls on November 28.

Earlier in the day, the Congress president tweeted about CBI Deputy Inspector General Manish Kumar Sinha’s allegation that senior government officials had tried to influence an inquiry into corruption allegations against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who is known for his long association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.

Sinha, who was part of a team investigating Asthana, has alleged that National Security Asviser Ajit Doval interfered in the case and Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary accepted “a few crores” to intervene on behalf of a businessman being investigated by the agency. He has also named Union Law Secretary Suresh Chandra and Union Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha.

“In the new episode, a CBI deputy inspector general has levelled serious charges against a minister, the national security adviser, law secretary and cabinet secretary,” Gandhi tweeted. “Officers are tired, trust is broken and democracy is crying.”