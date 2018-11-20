The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Tuesday sentenced to death one of the men found guilty of killing two Sikh men during the 1984 riots in Delhi, News 18 reported.

Yashpal Singh and Naresh Sherawat were held guilty last week for killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in Delhi’s Mahipalpur locality on December 1, 1984. The court sentenced Yashpal Singh to death and Sherawat to life imprisonment.

The murder case was lodged based on a complaint filed by Santokh Singh, brother of Hardev Singh. The Delhi Police had closed the case in 1994 citing lack of evidence but a Special Investigation Team reopened the case. The SIT in its report said that it was a “brutal murder of two innocent young persons aged around 25 each”. “It was a planned murder since the accused were carrying kerosene oil, sticks etc,” the report added.

The two accused were held guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.