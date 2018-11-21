The Delhi Police has sounded an alert and released a photograph of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives who had infiltrated the national Capital, reported Hindustan Times.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah said they had received inputs on two Jaish-e-Mohammed suspects approaching Delhi. “All police stations have been alerted to step up patrolling in their respective areas and we are looking for the suspects,” he said.

An unidentified police officer of Delhi’s anti-terror cell said patrolling has been increased in border areas and in the city. “We are questioning second-hand car dealers,” the officer said. “Our officers are checking parking lots to spot abandoned vehicles. Security at important installations such as Delhi Metro, Indira Gandhi International Airport, inter-state bus terminals and security establishments have been significantly stepped up,” the official added.

The photo released by police show two men leaning on a milestone that reads, “Firozpur 9 kilometres, Delhi 360 kilometres”, NDTV reported. Copies of the photo have been put up across the city, requesting people to inform the police if suspects are spotted.

Firozpur is located on the India-Pakistan border in Punjab and is about 133 km from Amritsar, where three people were killed in a grenade attack on Sunday.

Three days before the attack in Amritsar, the Punjab Police had issued an alert after its counter-intelligence wing suggested that at least seven Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives had infiltrated into Punjab and “could be moving towards Delhi”, reported NDTV. The letter was issued by the office of the Punjab Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) to law enforcement agencies across the state and sought the installation of checkpoints at all important routes, vehicle inspections and setting up of counter-terror measures.

The letter was issued just a day after four people hijacked a car at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district. Police in Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Batala were put on high alert following the incident.