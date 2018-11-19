Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said the grenade attack in Amritsar the day before was a “clear case of terrorism”, reported ANI.

“Police are following up on leads and I am hopeful that we will catch these people [who are responsible for the attack],” Times Now quoted Singh as saying after he visited the attack site. “This is a clear case of terrorism [and] we will deal with it.”

Asked if Khalistani militant groups were behind the attack, Singh said earlier there were reports of a few militants arriving in the state from Jammu. However, the chief minister did not specify who they were. “Our police is on alert,” he said. “In this case, the National Investigation Agency is also here. Till the investigation is complete, it will be difficult to say anything [about who is responsible].”

A three-member team of the National Investigation Agency arrived at the site on Monday, according to ANI. Three people were killed and at least 20 were wounded in the attack at the Nirankari Bhawan in Adliwala village on Sunday afternoon. The Nirankaris are followers of an independent spiritual movement who claim to be unaffiliated with any religion and reject the authority of Sikhs over them.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation across the country, particularly Punjab, on Monday, PTI reported. An unidentified official in the ministry said Singh has directed officials to assist the state government with investigations.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju also condemned the attack. “In last four years there has been no incident like this in any major city, except border areas like Pathankot and Uri,” ANI quoted him as saying. “We will not spare the perpetrators.”