Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy resigned from the party on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly elections in the state next month. Reddy said he would be resigning from the Lok Sabha, reported The News Minute.

In a letter to Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy said the party was becoming “more and more distant from the people” and that “as a government we were becoming inaccessible to the people”, reported Mint. “I was forced into a position of contemplating leaving the party despite the fact that today, TRS enjoys significant goodwill in the social circles that we are in,” he said in the letter.

Reddy said he felt “powerless within the party” and that the party had inducted people “who were against Telangana and our ideology into our cabinet and given them more power and prominence” in a purported reference to the induction of Telugu Desam Party legislators to the TRS. Reddy said his attempts to resolve issues or “at least come to terms with them” failed.

Reddy listed disappointments at five levels – personal, injustice to karyakartas who worked for Telangana statehood, constituency, state and party, PTI reported. “Not being a traditional politician, I cannot delink action and ideology, sense and sentiment,” he concluded in the letter.

Telangana goes to polls on December 7 when the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi led by Rao will face the Congress-led alliance, which includes the Telugu Desam Party, Communist Party of India and the Telangana Jana Samithi.