Five people were killed and nine were injured in an accident in Haryana’s Hisar town early on Wednesday morning, IANS reported.

A speeding car first rammed into another car on the Jindal Railway Overbridge and then ran over two people who were sleeping on the roadside. It then fell from the bridge, a drop of about about 70 feet, according to The Tribune.

The two people sleeping on the roadside were workers from Bihar who were part of the team repairing the bridge, the police said. The injured people include the occupants of the second car. The police have filed a case and begun investigation.