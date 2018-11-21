The Andaman and Nicobar Police arrested seven fishermen in connection with the murder of an American tourist, NDTV reported on Wednesday.

The seven fishermen took tourist John Allen Chau to North Sentinel Island, where people of the indigenous Sentinelese tribe live. The Sentinelese, whose population was around 40 in 2011, have been known to resist any contact with the outside world.

Chau was attacked with bows and arrows after he landed on the island on November 16, the fishermen told the police. They claimed that the tribal people dragged him to the beach before they lost sight of him.

The police personnel are using helicopters to search for the body but have not been able to land because of the protected tribe’s alleged hostility.