Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the man who attacked him at the state secretariat the day before wanted to take his life, ANI reported.

Kejriwal claimed that he has been attacked four times in the last two years. “It is not a minor issue,” he said. “These attacks aren’t taking place, they are being ordered. These people want me dead, which is why they are ordering attacks again and again.”

Kejriwal was on his way to lunch when a man outside his office on the third floor of the secretariat building handed him a slip. The man, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, tried to attack Kejriwal while he passed on the slip to his personal secretary. At that moment, a packet of chilli powder fell from his hand.

I've been attacked 4 times in 2 yrs. It's not minor issue.These attacks aren't taking place,they're being ordered.Humlog inki aankhon ka roda ban chuke hain.Yelog milke mujhe marwana chahte hain. Ye baar-baar humlogo ke upar hamle karwa rahe hain: Delhi CM on chilli powder attack pic.twitter.com/vT4BW8Jshg — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

After the attack, the Delhi government criticised the police for initially suggesting that the attack might have been unintentional. The government accused the police of lying instead of owning responsibility for the security lapse.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday echoed Kejriwal’s remarks and claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders knew about the attack and wanted to kill the Aam Aadmi Party chief, PTI reported.

“After failing to stop Kejriwal from working for the people of Delhi, now the BJP wants him eliminated,” he said. “The entire series of events indicate that top BJP leadership had knowledge of the attack.”

Sisodia said the attacker’s social media profile indicates that he is a member of the saffron party. “The Facebook profile of the accused and his comments after being apprehended yesterday makes it amply clear that he is a member of the BJP,” the AAP leader added. “His profile photo is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his entire social media presence is filled with vitriolic hate against Arvind Kejriwal.”

On Tuesday, the deputy chief minister had accused the BJP of colluding with the Delhi Police to attack Kejriwal.