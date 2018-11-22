Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday cited four reasons for dissolving the state Assembly. In a press statement issued later in the evening, the governor said he took the decision “based on the material available to him from multiple sources”.

The reasons for dissolution of the state Assembly include the “impossibility of forming a stable government by the coming together of political parties with opposing political ideologies”. In an unprecedented move, rival regional parties Peoples Democratic Party and the National Conference formed an alliance, along with the Congress. Both Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone, with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, staked claim to form government.

“The coming together of such parties in a grouping is nothing but an attempt to gain power rather than to form a responsive government,” the statement said.

The governor added that there were reports of “horse trading” and the possible exchange of money in order to gain the support of legislators belonging to different political ideologies in order to form the government. “Such activities are not healthy for democracy and vitiate the political process.”

Malik raised doubts over the longevity of such arrangements when there are “competing claims of majority”. Another reason to dissolve the Assembly was the “fragile security scenario” in the state, he claimed. Malik said the state needs a “stable and supportive environment” for security forces, which are gradually gaining control over the situation.

Satya Pal Malik took charge of the state in August, two months after it was placed under governor’s rule following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to end its alliance with the PDP.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will examine whether the model code of conduct can be imposed in the state even before elections are announced, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting an unidentified senior official. The commission had recently decided that in states where Assemblies are dissolved prematurely, the model code will come into force immediately.

“Model code was imposed there [Telangana] as the elected government had dissolved the assembly,” the official said. “Here [Jammu and Kashmir], the case is different. Here the assembly could have been dissolved out of compulsion... There was no government... We will examine in the coming days whether the model code can be imposed in Jammu and Kashmir too.”