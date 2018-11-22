China on Wednesday said that the relationship between India and China has had a “sound momentum” and that the two sides have “properly controlled disputes” through dialogue and consultation.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang’s statement came ahead of the 21st round of border talks between the two countries on Friday and Saturday in Chengdu in Sichuan Province. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi are the designated Special Representatives for the talks, PTI reported.

“Under the strategic guidance of the two state leaders, China-India relations have demonstrated a sound momentum of development,” Geng said in response to a question on the progress made so far on border talks. “The two sides have maintained close communication and coordination on boundary-related affairs and properly controlled disputes through dialogues and consultations. Thus, the border areas of the two countries remain generally stable.”

Geng said the meeting this week is of “great importance” as it is the first one since Foreign Minister Wang Yi took up the post of the Special Representative. Talks between Special Representatives are regarded as highly significant by both the countries as they cover all aspects of bilateral relations and making efforts to resolve the border dispute, PTI reported.

Geng said the two representatives will follow the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and “actively move forward negotiations”. “The two sides will also exchange views on major topics of China-India relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest,” Geng said.

The last round of border talks were held between Doval and China’s state councillor Yang Jiechi in Delhi in December. It was the first meeting between the two countries after the 74-day military standoff in Doklam in 2017.