India and Australia on Thursday signed five agreements to boost investments and enhance cooperation during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the country, PTI reported. Kovind, the first Indian head of state to visit the country, held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Sydney to step up bilateral strategic ties.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the agreements include pacts on delivering services to people with disabilities, and fostering scientific collaboration and innovation. Other agreements include cooperation in agricultural research and educations, and a joint PhD agreement between the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi and the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane.

In July, Australia had released “The India Economic Strategy to 2035” report – a blueprint to transform economic engagement between the two countries. Morrison on Thursday announced Australia’s response to the report, saying. “This report provides a roadmap for our economic future with India.”

The Australian government said it has endorsed the strategy report and provided an in-principle support to its priority recommendations.

Kovind was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by Governor General Peter Cosgrove in Sydney. He will visit Melbourne on Friday.

Prime Minister of Australia Mr. Scott John Morrison called on #PresidentKovind in #Sydney before later is given official military honours at Admiralty House by Governor General of Australia Hon'ble Sir Peter Cosgrove. pic.twitter.com/sHdr7UCSOF — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 21, 2018

#PresidentKovind reviewing Guard of Honours at Admiralty House #Sydney -Official Residence of Governor General of Australia Hon'ble Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Retd) pic.twitter.com/0Va46XRYrq — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 22, 2018