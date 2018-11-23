Auction house Sotheby’s India said its Managing Director Gaurav Bhatia has taken a leave of absence pending an inquiry after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced on social media, reported The Hindu on Friday.

“In light of recent anonymous allegations that have surfaced on social media, Gaurav Bhatia has agreed to take a leave of absence while a formal inquiry continues,” Sotheby’s India said in a statement on Thursday. “Harassment of any type has no place at Sotheby’s and we will thoroughly investigate these allegations with Gaurav’s full cooperation.”

At least four people have shared accounts of Bhatia’s sexual harassment and in one case, physical assault. The allegations include inappropriate touching and forcibly trying to kiss someone. The allegations were shared anonymously on the Instagram account ‘Scene and Herd’.

The announcement by Sotheby’s comes less than a week ahead of the Sotheby’s inaugural auction in Mumbai on November 29. Bhatia was described as the “driving force” behind the launch of the inaugural auction.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Bhatia has appointed a legal counsel.

Others in the art world that have been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment include photographer Shahid Datawala, artist and sculptor Jatin Das, and artist Riyas Komu.

#MeToo in India

Since October 5, dozens of women have taken to social media to give detailed accounts of the sexual harassment and misconduct they have faced across several sectors such as advertising, Tamil and Hindi film industries, the field of arts, music and dance, publishing, journalism, sports, religion and non-profit organisations.