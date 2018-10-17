At least two women on Tuesday publicly accused acclaimed artist and sculptor Jatin Das of misconduct and sexual harassment in the past. One of the women said Das tried to grab and kiss her in 2004. The other complained of an incident from 2013. Both incidents took place in his New Delhi studio in Shahpur Jat.

In an account posted on her Twitter page, Mumbai-based conservationist Nisha Bora said she assisted Das in organising his work material for a few days in the summer of 2004. On the second day at his studio, Das “attempted to grab” her and “managed a clumsy kiss” on her lips on the second attempt, she said. “What I recall clearly was his disbelief that I was pushing back,” wrote Bora. “I picked up my bag, stepped out into the sun, and ran home. Never to speak about it. Until now.”

Bora said she was prompted to share her story after she came across an Instagram post also accusing Das of sexual harassment, reported The Indian Express. The post was shared on Monday on an anonymous account, Scene And Herd, which has been sharing stories of abuse from within the art world.

“Earlier, when I talked about it with a few senior female artists, I was told that this was par for the course. They brushed it off, saying they have all dealt with this,” Bora told The Indian Express. “But when I saw there was one person who had put out her own account of her encounter with him [Das], I knew I didn’t want it to die without a whimper. I wanted to share my story.”

The woman who wrote the Instagram post anonymously said she had assisted Das in his work in 2013 just as she was starting her career. “I was asked the same night to change to my night clothes and come to his bedroom. I was in shock and locked myself in my room,” she said. “I left the very next morning. I have not heard anything from him after.”

#MeToo One of India's most feted artists alive. Padma Bhushan recipient. My molestor. Long post alert. @IndiaMeToo and so MANY other women, starting with @Rxyxsx Thank you for so much. pic.twitter.com/a6VFC6iHys — Nisha Bora (@NishaBora) October 16, 2018

Later, Garusha Katoch also wrote about Das’ allegedly inappropriate behaviour during her time as an intern at the Jatin Das Centre of Art. The office had five or six interns and Das tried to “alienate” her from the others, claimed Katoch.

Das complimented Katoch on her feet and gave her a pair of socks, she said. When she did not put them, “he then made me sit down and grabbed the socks and proceeded to put them on my feet”, wrote Katoch. “I had never felt so disgusted before.”

Das also told her to live in a spare room in his house in Asiad Village. When he offered to drop her home from the studio, he allegedly took Katoch to his house on the pretext of showing her the spare room and tried to tightly hug and kiss her, she said.

Both women said they stopped associating with Das and his work soon after the incidents.

Bora claimed Das was a “serial predator” and “every single person from the arts/design/literary world” she spoke to told her about such behaviour. “My in-laws were our common connection. It did not deter him,” she wrote. “In fact, he went on to pass my number on to his daughter. Now, it seems like the theatre of the absurd [mixed with a healthy dose of rage]. Then, it had felt like absolute anguish.”

Jatin Das: Renowned painter, Padma Bhushan recipient and someone who tried to take advantage of me when I was 20. 5 years too late but it’s about time I speak up. @NishaBora thank you for speaking up. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/PgheXFOy5R — Garusha Katoch (@GarushaK) October 16, 2018

Das described the allegations as “vulgar” and denied having met the women. “I do not know who they are,” he told Scroll.in. “It’s so painful and vulgar. Anyone can say anything about anybody and it gets published...There might be truth to both sides but it’s the innocent which loses dignity. One has worked and slogged all their life with truth.”

Since October 5, dozens of women, including journalists, have taken to social media to give detailed accounts of the sexual harassment and misconduct they have faced. The campaign, dubbed the #MeToo movement in India, has sent tremors through industries such as film, music and the media. Some of the men accused of sexual misconduct are Union minister MJ Akbar, former Hindustan Times political editor Prashant Jha, actor Alok Nath, directors Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai and Sajid Khan, senior The Times of India editors KR Sreenivas and Satadru Ojha, author Kiran Nagarkar, and multiple men affiliated currently or previously with comedy group All India Bakchod.