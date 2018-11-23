India on Friday lodged a strong protest against the harassment of its consular officials visiting Pakistan with Sikh pilgrims, saying they were denied access. The reaction came a day after both countries agreed to develop the Kartarpur corridor to provide Sikh pilgrims easy access to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib located in Pakistan.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said consular officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were harassed and denied access to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Wednesday and to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda the following day. They were not allowed to access the shrines, both of which are located in Pakistan’s Punjab district, despite having been granted prior travel permission by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“As a result of such harassment, they were compelled to return to Islamabad without performing their diplomatic and consular duties vis-a-vis Indian pilgrims,” said the Ministry of External Affairs. “Pakistan has been reminded that such actions are not in consonance with its stated intentions to facilitate the visits of Indian Sikh pilgrims, especially as we commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.”

India lodges strong protest with Pak govt that despite being granted prior travel permission by Pak's MFA, High Commission of India in Islamabad's Consular officials were harassed&denied access on 21&22 Nov at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib&Gurudwara Sacha Sauda to Indian pilgrims: MEA — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

According to Delhi, this was the third occasion when Pakistan has barred Indian High Commission officials from meeting visiting Indian Sikh pilgrims “on the pretext of security in order to deflect attention from Pakistan’s violation of the international legal instruments”.

Pakistan’s behaviour is in contrast to “the treatment meted out to their High Commissioner and the consular officials in New Delhi”, said India. These officials have been provided complete access to Pakistani visitors who are currently in India on a pilgrimage to Piran Kaliyar Sharif in Uttar Pradesh.

India also expressed concern at reports of attempts being made to “incite communal disharmony and intolerance” during the ongoing visit of the pilgrims to Pakistan.

“Pakistan has been called upon to take all measures to not allow its territory to be used for any hostile propaganda and support for secessionist tendencies against India,” said the statement.