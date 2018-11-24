Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of using the Babri Masjid-Ram temple dispute in Ayodhya to divert attention from its failures, ANI reported.

“BJP, especially Narendra Modi, has not fulfilled even 50% of its promises made in 2014,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. “BJP [and] the PM [prime minister] know this. They feel that they won’t be back in power.”

Mayawati said the saffron party need not have waited for five years to address the matter if it had good intentions. “Whatever their associates like Shiv Sena and VHP [Vishwa Hindu Parishad] are doing is part of their conspiracy,” she added.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Shiv Sena are set to organise two separate events in Ayodhya on Sunday to push for the construction of the Ram temple in the town. The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Ayodhya.

Mayawati accused Dalit organisations such as the Bhim Army and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 of working for Opposition parties from “behind the curtain”. These organisations are promising people they will make her the prime minister but are against the Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayawati added.

“These organisations do this not only for their [and] Opposition’s selfish needs but also provoke our innocent people against people of the upper caste and spread hatred,” the Hindustan Times quoted her as saying. “They are playing with people’s sentiments.” She asked BSP workers not to donate funds to such groups.