Voting began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security for the third phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The nine-phased election is being conducted in an environment of political confusion in the state.

Voting was underway in 2,773 polling booths, including 918 in Kashmir and 1,855 in Jammu division, PTI reported. Election authorities have declared 727 polling stations as hypersensitive and said 5,239 candidates are contesting for 358 sarpanch and 1,652 panch seats.

Ninety-six sarpanchs and 1,437 panchs have been declared unopposed winners in the third phase, officials said.

Bandipora recorded the highest voter turnout until noon, Greater Kashmir reported.

In the first phase held on November 17, around 75% voters had participated. A 71.1% turnout was recorded in the second phase of the elections held on November 20. Six more phases will be held until December 11.

The National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have boycotted the elections over the lack of clarity on Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special rights and privileges to the state’s citizens. The three parties did not participate in last month’s urban local body elections as well.

Political deadlock in the state

Governor Satya Pal Malik’s decision to dissolve the state legislature has led to a situation of uncertainty. On Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat had said that fresh Assembly polls must be held in Jammu and Kashmir within six months, according to a Supreme Court order.

Malik dissolved the Assembly after the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress staked claim to form a government, claiming the support of 56 MLAs in the 87-member legislature. However, dissident Peoples Democratic Party leader Sajad Lone also staked claim, with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.