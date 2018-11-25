Six suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, PTI reported. Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said an Army soldier was also killed in the firing.

Kali said the militants are yet to be identified. Ammunition was also recovered from the site.

The gunfight took place at Hipura Batagund in Kulgam district. A joint team of the Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, and Special Operations Group Shopian launched cordon-and-search operation in the area after midnight, Greater Kashmir reported. The militants then fired at the security forces.

A youth was also injured after being hit by a bullet after protests broke out near the site of the gunfight. According to reports, security personnel used live ammunition, pellets and tear gas to bring the protests under the control.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Shopian district, ANI reported.

In another encounter on November 20, four suspected militants and an Army commando were killed in a gunfight in Shopian.

