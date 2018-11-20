Four suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday morning, PTI reported, quoting the defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia. Unidentified officials said an Army commando was also killed in the encounter.

The encounter took place in Nadigam village. A joint team of the Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, 23 PARA and Special Operations Group Shopian cordoned off the village after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, Greater Kashmir reported.

As the security forces approached the spot, the militants reportedly fired at them.

In an encounter on Sunday, two militants were killed after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian’s Zainapora area. The militants were identified as Nawaz Ahmad and Yawar Wani. They were affiliated with banned terror outfit Al-Badar and were involved in several attacks on security establishments in the area, according to police.

