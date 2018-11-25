The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Sunday arrested a man accused in the 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case, PTI reported. Suresh Nair, who was on the run for the last 11 years, was held in Bharuch city after the squad received a tip-off about his location. The National Investigation Agency has shifted him to Ahmedabad for further investigation.

Nair is a resident of Gujarat’s Kheda district. The NIA had accused him of supplying the bomb used in the attack. announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

In March 2017, a special court of the NIA acquitted key accused former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Aseemanand and six others in the blast case. The court found three other accused in the case – Sunil Joshi, Bhavesh Patel and Devendra Gupta – guilty in the case.

On October 11, 2007, a timed-bomb ripped through the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The explosion, in which three people were killed and 17 injured, happened during the month of Ramzan, when around 5,000 devotees were gathered at the dargah to break their fast. Investigations found that Hindutva groups were behind the blast.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Aseemanand in November 2010, three years after the blast, and handed him over to the NIA the next month. He confessed to being involved in bombings in many Muslim places of worship along with other Hindutva activists, but later said he had been under pressure from investigative agencies to make the statement.