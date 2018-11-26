Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of dragging in his parents in election campaigns instead of participating in a debate on development issues, PTI reported. He also criticised Congress President Rahul Gandhi for defending the leaders who made such references.

“Two days ago, they dragged my mother’s name during a rally and today I read they had dragged my father’s name who died 30 years ago and had nothing to do with politics, and ‘Namdaar’ [dynast – referring to Gandhi] is defending them [those making such remarks],” Modi said in Vidisha in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The state will vote on November 28.

Modi was referring to Congress leader Vilasrao Muttemwar’s remark that no one knows the prime minister’s parents while everyone knew Gandhi’s family. Modi said the Gandhi family was well-known as it had occupied top positions at the national level. “My mother sits in her house, prays, confines herself to a room, and has never visited Madhya Pradesh,” he said. “She does not even know the ‘ra’ of ‘rajneeti’ [politics].”

Modi claimed that no Congress leaders would make such a statement without prior permission from Gandhi. “What has happened to the Congress party? ‘Naamdar’ [Gandhi] is tacitly supporting it,” he said. “The Congress is running out of steam in this election, so they have started dragging my parents into politics.”

Modi last week had also accused the Congress of dragging his mother into the election campaign, claiming the party did not have the courage to confront him. He was responding to Congress leader Raj Babbar, who had compared the decline in the value of the rupee to the age of Modi’s mother.

At another election rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Sunday, Modi accused the Congress of believing in “jatiwadi mansikta” [casteist mentality], the Hindustan Times reported. “Someone abuses my mother, someone questions my caste,” he said. Modi was referring to comments made by Congress leader CP Joshi on his caste.

Rajasthan will hold the Assembly elections on December 7.