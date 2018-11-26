The United Nations on Sunday selected Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida to take part in its Global Sustainable Cities 2025 initiative involving 25 cities, PTI reported.

Roland Schatz, a senior UN adviser and chief executive of UN Global Sustainability Index Institute, said the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district have been selected in the “University City” category ahead of Mumbai and Bengaluru as the only invitee from India.

Schatz extended a formal invitation to Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh in the presence of Sustainable Development Goals India’s Principal Advisor Shubhro Sen on Sunday. Singh said he would forward the invitation to the Uttar Pradesh government, “which is very positive about development work”.

The Sustainable Development Goals, also known as the Global Goals, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure peace and prosperity.