A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Khrew town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. The police recovered an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, two grenades and a pistol from the militant, Indian Army Colonel Samar Raghav told ANI on Monday.

Raghav said the militant, identified as Sohail, had come from Pakistan and was a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammed extremist group.

Awantipora Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zahid told Kashmir Reader on Sunday that the police had been conducting a search operation in a forest at Bathena in Khrew for two days before the militant was killed. Finally, they tracked down the militant and an encounter began around 3 pm on Sunday. The militant was killed in the gunfight and his aide captured alive.

Police identified the arrested militant as Sohail Ahmad Lone. They said Lone left home in July to join militancy, after which his parents appealed to him to return through social media. “Sohail joined Jaish-e-Mohammed four months ago,” Raghav said. “We promised his mother that we won’t kill him and despite him firing at us, we exercised [maximum] restraint and apprehended him alive.”

