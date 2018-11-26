The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Monday that it is reviewing airlines’ policies of charging customers for web check-ins of all flight seats. “We are reviewing these fees to see whether they fall within the unbundled pricing framework,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The announcement came after budget airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet said on Sunday that they will charge money for the online check-in services but will continue to allocate seats at airports for free. The new policy has been in place since November 14, IndiGo said. While low-cost airline GoAir still offers some seats for free, other carriers like Jet Airways and Vistara said they will not charge for seats, according to Business Standard.

IndiGo’s charges for seat selection start from Rs 100, while those for SpiceJet start from Rs 99. Till now, passengers had to only pay while selecting particular seats, such as ones along the aisle or those with extra leg space, online.

“Based on our customer preference we have made some changes in pricing for advance selection of seats,” IndiGo said in a statement. “This is a usual practice followed by airlines globally and across India.” Globally, however, most airlines urge customers to check-in online.

The announcement has drawn angry reactions on social media. However, aviation experts said that airlines are allowed to charge as they wish to as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation permits the unbundling of services. “Airlines are not in violation of law,” Lalita Bhasin, a partner at a law firm, told Business Standard. “According to rules, they can charge such services.”

As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability. ~Prabh — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 25, 2018

Our revised seat policy is effective since 14th of November, 2018. ~Prabh — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 25, 2018

What’s going on! There is a Parliamentary report presented (in the public domain) slamming Indigo on how they treat customers. And there you go again https://t.co/kbGCivFUqk — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 25, 2018

I am sorry, but this is ridiculous. I am flying Indigo in Dec during my India trip, but will probably change the tickets, given we have a baby to seat. what is the convenience fee that you charge for while booking tickets? This is price gouging. — Very bad Hindu (@subiyer) November 25, 2018

Indigo Bye Bye .... Never ever will travel in your flights . People do web check in for convenience and it also saves time and money for both indigo and customer. — Kiran Jupally (@Kiran_Jupally) November 26, 2018

Nice. Time for folks to look at other airlines. Will other airlines challenge this? Or will there be a cartel? Time to permit foreign airlines to operate freely in India. I guess Indigo is a foreign airline https://t.co/6xCNstgEKZ — R. Balakrishnan (@BalakrishnanR) November 25, 2018

What an absolutely awful rule... Just plain ripping off customers. I'd personally not book an Indigo flight and if I do out of no choice, I'm ok to take my chances because I ain't giving you a penny more https://t.co/erBM62nnqt — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) November 25, 2018

Everywhere else airlines encourage web check-in, while here @IndiGo6E and @flyspicejet wants to go backwards and would rather have their "guests" stand I queue at the airport.https://t.co/F9WdL811ny — shyam (@HeavyDistortion) November 26, 2018