A military helicopter crashed in a residential area in Istanbul in Turkey on Monday, killing four soldiers and injuring one. The helicopter crashed on a street between apartments in Sancaktepe district, where a military base is situated, Daily Sabah reported.

“A military helicopter crashed in Samandıra [Air Base] while performing a training flight,” Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said. “Four soldiers were killed and another was injured.”

Rescue and relief teams were rushed to the spot following the accident. The cause of the crash is not yet known, the Anadolu Agency reported. Local residents were not hurt in the incident.

The Yeni Akit newspaper said that Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is on his way to the crash site.

More details are awaited.