The Kerala Police on Monday said at least five witnesses have contradicted the claim of musician Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi that the violinist was not at the wheel when their car crashed on September 25. Balabhaskar died the following week.

Investigators will record statements of several more witnesses, examine CCTV footage and forensic reports to gain more clarity, multiple reports said.

The couple’s two-year-old daughter Tejaswini died on the spot after the car hit a tree just outside Thiruvananthapuram. The family was on its way home after offering prayers at a temple in Thrissur district. The 40-year-old musician succumbed to a cardiac arrest on October 2. Lakshmi and Balabhaskar’s friend Arjun, who was also in the car, survived the accident.

Lakshmi had told the police that Balabhaskar was in the rear seat when the accident occurred while Arjun had said the musician was at the wheel.

Rescue workers, local residents and drivers of other cars who had passed by the crash site told the police that the violinist was taken out of the driver’s seat, Manorama Online reported. Balabhaskar’s father CK Unni petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Director General Police Loknath Behera on November 23, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter, The News Minute reported. Unni has alleged foul play in the crash.

Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said investigators were still looking into the matter, The News Minute reported. Balabhaskar’s father has purportedly told the police that the case merits a detailed investigation as his son had made some investments based on Arjun’s advice. He has also mentioned that the family had initially planned to stay the night in Thrissur and had suddenly changed their plans.

The police told The Hindu that the family made a pit stop at Kollam, where Balabhaskar took the wheel from Arjun. Investigators suspect the car was going at well over the speed limit at the time of the accident and that Balabhaskar may have dozed off while driving.

Balabhaskar composed music for films such as Mangalyappallak, Panchajanyam, Paattinte Paalaazhi, Moksham, and Kannadikkadavath.