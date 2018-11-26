Rebel Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta were on Monday marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly minutes after a special session of the House commenced. The special session was convened to discuss a recent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, when a man threw chilli powder at him outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat.

Mishra, who was the water minister in the AAP government until May 2017 when Kejriwal sacked him, tried to start discussions about the strike called by contractual employees of the Delhi Transport Commission and alleged that illegal Bangladeshis were living in the national Capital.

When Mishra walked up to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s chair, he was asked to go back to his seat. Despite repeated warnings from Goel, Mishra continued with his demand. Goel then directed the House marshals to take him out of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Vijender Gupta tried to disrupt Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain’s speech on bringing the Delhi Police under the control of the Delhi government. During his speech on Monday, Jain criticised the Centre and the Delhi Police over the attack on Kejriwal.

Despite orders from the Speaker, Gupta objected to Jain’s speech. When he did not relent, Goel ordered Gupta to be marshalled out of the House.

“This is 19th time I am marshalled out from Delhi Assembly within 5 minutes of starting of session,” Mishra said on Twitter. “My fault – I demanded discussion on contract employees, pollution and Bangladeshis.”

In May 2017, Mishra accused Kejriwal and some of the party’s top leaders of corruption, and was suspended. Mishra then demanded Kejriwal’s resignation and threatened to drag the chief minister to jail.