The Lok Janshakti Party on Monday criticised Rashtriya Lok Samata Party president and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha for resorting to “pressure tactics” to finalise a seat sharing arrangement between allies of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reported PTI.

The Lok Janshakti Party and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party are part of the NDA in Bihar, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United).

“By setting a deadline and taking a stand that you [Kushwaha] will not talk to anybody except the prime minister, you are taking recourse to pressure tactics,” said Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan. “Besides, he keeps on speaking against the chief minister [Nitish Kumar]. You cannot go on speaking against NDA constituents while being a part of the coalition. It is like rowing in two boats.”

On November 18, Kushwaha gave the Bharatiya Janata Party time till November 30 to announce a “respectable seat-sharing” arrangement in the state for the Lok Sabha elections. He warned that the NDA led by Narendra Modi will have to pay a “heavy price” if the impasse over the seat-sharing continued.

There has been speculation over Kushwaha breaking away from the NDA over his differences with Kumar regarding the proposed seat-sharing arrangements after he met Opposition leader Sharad Yadav on November 12. Kushwaha also accused Kumar of attempting to poach his legislators.

He had also demanded that his party be allotted more than three seats in Bihar by the NDA to contest the Lok Sabha elections after BJP President Amit Shah announced in October an alliance with Janata Dal (United), with the parties contesting for an equal number of seats in the polls.

Kushwaha has reportedly sought time to meet Modi between Tuesday and Friday to apprise him of the political situation in Bihar, reported News18. On Sunday, Kushwaha said he wanted Modi to become the prime minister again in 2019, but said that he “will not tolerate insults”.

‘Will wait for Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya’

Paswan also reiterated his party’s stand on the Ayodhya matter, saying a Supreme Court verdict should be awaited. “Construction of Ram temple has always been on BJP’s agenda,” Paswan said. “It has been in the party’s election manifestoes. However, even Amit Shah has said he would await the apex court’s hearing on the title suit, due in January.”

Paswan, however, said that all NDA partners should convene for a discussion if the BJP government thinks that an ordinance should be brought to facilitate the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.