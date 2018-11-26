The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has issued directives to all states and Union Territories to ensure that students of Classes 1 and 2 are not assigned homework and that the weight of their school bags does not exceed the prescribed limit of 1.5 kg, reported PTI.

“The ministry has instructed all states and Union Territories to formulate guidelines to regulate the teaching of subjects and weight of school bags in accordance with Government of India regulations,” according to a circular sent out by the Education Secretary of Lakshadweep A Hamza to school principals on November 20. The circular was sent out based on a directive issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on October 5.

According to the circular, schools under the Department of Education are only allowed to offer Language and Mathematics for students of Class 1 and Class 2, and Language, Environmental Studies and Mathematics subjects for students of Class 3 to Class 5 prescribed by under the National Council for Educational Research and Training.

Students should not be asked to bring additional books and the weight of the school bag should not exceed 1.5 kg for students of Classes 1 and 2. The weight of the school bag should not exceed 5 kg for students of Class 10, according to the circular.

In May, the Madras High Court had asked the Centre to instruct state governments to regulate the weight of school bags and do away with homework for Classes 1 and 2. A petitioner had moved the court saying that schools were assigning homework to students of Classes 1 and 2 even though it was prohibited.