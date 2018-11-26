An infant, believed to be 19 months old, was among those several injured by pellets in clashes between the security personnel and locals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Kulgam districts on Sunday, reports said on Monday. Health officials at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar said Hiba Nisar, who was hit in the eye, may lose sight in one eye.

The clashes broke out following an encounter at Hipura Batagund in Kulgam district, where the Army said, six militants, a soldier and a civilian were killed in the gunfire exchange.

The girl’s mother said she was forced to step out of the house with her daughter and son after a tear gas shell, thrown near her home in Shopian, made it difficult for her children to breathe. “As soon as I opened the door, three men [security personnel] fired pellets at us,” Marsala Nisar, the girl’s mother, told The Indian Express. “I put my hand on Hiba’s face to protect her. Had I not put my hand, her face would have been disfigured with pellets.”

Media publications differed on the number of those injured in the clashes. Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, told the Greater Kashmir that 17 people had sustained injuries from either pellets of bullets during the clashes.

Another report in the Hindustan Times quoted medical superintendents of the district hospitals, who said that 15 injured received treatment at the facility in Kulgam and 36 in Shopian.

The use of pump action guns, or pellet guns, by government forces has come under a lot of criticism after severe injuries were reported among Kashmiri civilians due to it.