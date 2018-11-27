Two militants and an Indian Army soldier were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district early on Tuesday, the police said. The militants are believed to be affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, an unidentified police officer told Greater Kashmir. Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel were also injured in the gunfight.

“The bodies are yet to be recovered,” he added. The officer said that the deceased soldier was identified as Prakash Yadav. He was rushed to a hospital after being injured but died there. The two CRPF men who were wounded have been identified as Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar and Constable Avnish.

The gunfight broke out in Redwani area of Kulgam district around 1 am in the morning, and is still underway, the official added. The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that the gunbattle is now in its final stages.

Militant killed in Tral encounter

Meanwhile, a gunbattle between security forces and suspected militants is underway in Tral area of Pulwama district. One militant has been killed so far, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a press release.

“A cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces early morning based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Hafoo Reshipora area of Tral township,” the press release said. “As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the terrorists. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight.”

The police said the identity of the militant, and his affiliation to extremist groups is being ascertained. “Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter,” the press release said, adding that an investigation is underway. The police advised residents not to venture into the encounter area, due to the threat of unexploded devices “stray explosives”.