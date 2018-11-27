Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for the Assembly elections at an event in Jaipur. The elections will be held on December 7 and the results declared on December 11.

Raje claimed that out of the 665 promises the party had made in its 2013 election manifesto, 630 had been fulfilled, News18 reported. “We are committed to good governance in Rajasthan,” she said.

Raje said the government had given loans worth Rs 80,000 crore, and added that its main focus in 2018 “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”. She claimed that 50 lakh jobs will be created in the private sector in the next five years, and 30,000 jobs a year in the public sector.

Jaitley, in his speech, said “growth is visible in every part of Rajasthan”, and that every village had been electrified. “The common man is benefiting from the reforms launched by the party,” he added. “Now the BJP wants to serve the people again.”