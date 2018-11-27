The police in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday arrested activist Rehana Fathima for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a Facebook post. She was arrested from Kochi, and is being taken to the Pathanamthitta police station for interrogation, The News Minute reported.

The Kerala High Court on November 16 denied anticipatory bail to Fathima, after she had unsuccessfully tried to enter the Sabarimala temple in October.

The Pathanamthitta Police filed a case against the Ernakulam-based activist on October 22 for allegedly attempting to spread religious hatred on social media. They acted on the Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi’s complaints about her Facebook posts.

Fathima had tried to enter the Sabarimala temple on October 19, when the temple had opened for five days for the first time since the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages into the shrine. Women of menstruating age have traditionally not been allowed into the temple. Protestors demonstrating against the court’s verdict had then vandalised her home. A day later, a Muslim council in the state expelled her from the community for “hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Hindu devotees”.