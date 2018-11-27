Israel has asked Pakistan to “ensure full justice” for the victims of 26/11 terror attacks, PTI reported.

Senior Israeli diplomat Michael Ronen, who addressed a commemoration event in Tel Aviv, said it was important for the international community, especially Pakistan, to ensure that the perpetrators and facilitators of the attacks do not continue to roam freely. Six Israelis were among the 166 people who lost their lives in the attack.

The diplomat, who heads the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ South and South East Asia Division, pointed out that the objective of the attack was to cripple Indian society, economy, culture and bilateral relations. “The terrorist attack failed miserably as the Indian economy has continued to grow stronger, its culture remains invincible and bilateral ties continue to reach new heights,” Ronen added.

India’s Ambassador to Israel Pavan Kapoor stressed that the 26/11 attacks were the worst terrorist assault on Indian soil and “should motivate the world to unite against terrorism and defeat the ideology of hatred”.

Members of the Indian community in Israel, some visiting Indians and Rabbi Shimon Rosenberg, who lost his daughter Rivka Holtzberg and son-in-law Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg in the attack at Chabad House, were among those who attended the event. The couple’s son Moshe Holtzberg survived the attack because of his nanny Sandra Samuels.

Israel’s statement came as United States President Donald Trump said his country “stands with the people of India in their quest for justice”. Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had announced a reward of up to $5 million (around Rs 35.2 crore) for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual involved in planning or abetting the attacks.

India has accused Pakistan of showing “little sincerity” in bringing those responsible to justice.