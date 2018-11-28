Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation of a corridor that will connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of the country’s Narowal district, where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, died in 1539, to Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Punjab state, Dawn reported.

Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi were among those present at the event. Indian Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu were also in attendance.

Sidhu, who arrived in the country on Tuesday, recited poetry in praise of Imran Khan. At an event in Lahore after his arrival, he had expressed hope that the corridor would bring peace and prosperity to the two countries and prove to be “a foundation stone for brotherhood”.

Badal said participating in the ceremony was an “emotional moment” for her while Puri described the visit as “the most momentous journey” of his life.

Before leaving for Kartarpur, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal told Radio Pakistan that the foundation-laying ceremony was a monumental event “which will open many opportunities for both Pakistan and India”. Islamabad was committed to bridging gaps with New Delhi, he added.

The foundation on the Indian side was laid on Monday. However, the events have been overshadowed by discord between the two countries over the alleged role of Pakistan-based groups in a grenade attack in Amritsar last week. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had criticised Islamabad at Monday’s event and declined Pakistan’s invitation to attend the ceremony. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who also chose to skip the ceremony, pulled India out of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation summit in Islamabad, citing cross-border terrorism as one of the reasons.

