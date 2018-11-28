The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma and Joint Director AK Sharma to inspect the case file relating to the bribery case involving the agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana, PTI reported. The case file is being kept at the Central Vigilance Commission’s office.

Justice Najmi Waziri asked Verma to go to the commission’s office on Thursday after the CBI director’s counsel alleged there were claims of mala fide against him in Asthana’s petition. The High Court extended till December 7 its order asking the CBI to maintain status quo on proceedings against the agency’s special director.

In the previous hearing, AK Sharma’s counsel had said he had incriminating evidence against Asthana and would place it before the court in a sealed cover. The court had then asked him to file it before the CBI.

The agency had earlier told the High Court that the investigation in the case was hampered as certain files and documents were inaccessible to it since they were under Central Vigilance Commission scrutiny.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government in October sent the CBI’s top two officials – Verma and his second-in-command Asthana – on leave over allegations of corruption and bribery. Asthana is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe to scuttle an investigation against businessman Moin Qureshi, who is an accused in multiple corruption cases. Asthana had moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him registered in the bribery case.