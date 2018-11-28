A fire broke out in a slum in Pune’s Shivajinagar on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express. No casualties have been reported. Fire brigade officials estimated that at least 100 huts were destroyed in the blaze.

Pune fire brigade officials said the fire broke out around 1 pm in a narrow lane at Patil Estate in Shivajinagar and spread to adjacent houses within minutes. The blaze was brought under control around 3.45 pm. At least 30 fire tenders are working at the spot, ANI reported.

Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said seven to eight LPG cylinders exploded in the fire.

#Visuals from Maharashtra: Firefighting operations are underway in Pune's Shivajinagar where a fire broke out in a slum area at Patil Estate Lane no 3 today. 30 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/DJWspPMQiw — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

An unidentified fire brigade official said the occupants of the huts evacuate the area as soon as the fire started. The official said the fire spread rapidly as scrap material was stored in many of the huts.