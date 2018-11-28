The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday alleged that names of Rohingya Muslims have been illegally included in the list of voters in 15 Assembly seats in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad, PTI reported. The saffron party claimed that the caretaker Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen conspired to include the names of illegal voters.

A delegation of the BJP comprising Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, party general secretary Arun Singh and its national media chief Anil Baluni submitted a memorandum with the allegations to the Election Commission.

Naqvi said the BJP has asked for an investigation into the matter. “The registration of Rohingya Muslims as voters is a clear violation of laws of the land,” Naqvi told reporters while adding that their inclusion in the voters’ list was part of a conspiracy against “the people of a particular religion”.

The party’s memorandum demands that the electoral rolls be rectified before the state Assembly elections on December 7. The party claimed an inordinate rise in the number of voters while citing a case where 700 voters were purportedly registered with a single home address. The BJP accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi of being responsible for the irregularity.

Union Minister MA Naqvi: There are 2 very imp issues.Congress,TRS&AIMIM together deleted large no.of voters in Telangana from voter list on grounds of their community.Genuine voters from a particular community&supporting a specific party have been deleted under planned conspiracy pic.twitter.com/gJDJmv6e8p — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

In September, the Congress had claimed there were more than 70 lakh discrepancies in voter lists in Telangana, and sought the Election Commission of India’s intervention “in the strongest possible manner”.

On September 6, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, had dissolved the Assembly to pave the way for early elections in the state.