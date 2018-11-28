A car bomb exploded near a security camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, Reuters reported, adding that at least six people wounded in the attack have been evacuated. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, AFP reported.

Najib Danish, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, told Al Jazeera that the explosion occurred next to a compound of the British security contractor G4S.

Residents said they heard gunfire after the blast, reported TOLO News. However, Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid refuted reports of gunfire.

The explosion took place just hours after President Ashraf Ghani told a United Nations-sponsored conference in Geneva of his plan to seek a peace agreement with the Taliban.