Farmers from all over the country will participate in a two-day march in Delhi from Thursday to protest against the central government’s “failure” to address their issues, including debt relief and remunerative prices for produce.

The farmers belong to 200 groups represented by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, which is affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and will take part in the Kisan Mukti March. They are demanding the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee report, increased minimum support price and a special Parliament session to discuss two Bills – Farmers’ Freedom from Indebtedness Bill, 2018, and Farmers’ Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill, 2018.

Farmers will march along four different routes in Delhi, starting at Sabzi Mandi and the railway stations in Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin and Bijwasan. Those who gathered at Bijwasan commenced their march to Ramlila Maidan on Thursday morning, ANI reported.

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Convenor Hannan Mollah said the farmers will walk from the Ramlila Maidan on Friday demanding a Joint Session of Parliament to discuss the agrarian crisis in India, News 18 reported. “At Parliament Street, farmer leaders will speak on agrarian issues,” he said. “Leaders of different political parties barring the Bharatiya Janata Party will address the gathering.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said they expect 12,000 to 15,000 farmers to gather in the city on Thursday, the Hindustan Times reported.

All India Kisan Sabha Secretary Atul Anjaan said all senior leaders of opposition parties, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal, have been invited for the meet. “To counter the agrarian distress, the first step of the government should be waiving farmers’ loans,” said Anjaan. “A National Debt Relief Commission for farmers has also to be set up.”

The march will be the second major farmers’ protest in the national Capital in two months. On October 2, seven policemen were injured as security forces used water cannons and fired tear gas shells to stop the farmers from entering the national Capital. The protests were called off the next day.

More than 20,000 farmers from across Maharashtra marched to Mumbai last week, demanding that the state government implement the measures it promised last year, including farm loan waiver. They had carried out a similar protest march in March.

Good Morning friends

Women farmers greet us this morning from Brijwasan as they are all set to embark on #KisanMuktiMarch

Join us even if you are not a farmer. Join the hands that toil to feed us.

Jai Kisan! https://t.co/dAztUqALWy — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) November 29, 2018