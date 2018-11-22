More than 20,000 farmers from across Maharashtra continued their march to Azad Maidan in Mumbai for the second day on Thursday, demanding that the state government implement the measures it promised last year, including farm loan waiver.

The farmers are likely to reach the venue by noon, and will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the evening. They are also likely to protest outside the Vidhan Bhawan, where the Winter Session of the state legislature is in progress, The Indian Express reported.

The protestors, who are mostly from Thane, Bhusawal and Marathwada regions, reached Byculla Bridge on Thursday morning. They had begun their march to Azad Maidan at 5 am on Thursday from Sion, despite the police requesting them to start an hour earlier to avoid traffic in the city, the Hindustan Times reported.

Apart from farm loan waiver, they have demanded the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee report, pending land rights claims under the Forest Rights Act, increased minimum support price for crops, and drought compensation.

State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan met the farmers, who are marching under the banner of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha, on Wednesday evening at Sion in Mumbai, NDTV reported. Following this meeting, the demonstrators agreed to meet Fadnavis.

In March this year, farmers from across Maharashtra had marched to Mumbai.