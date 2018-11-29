The BSE Sensex surged on Thursday, rising over 350 points before declining slightly to trade 293.30 points up at 36,010.25 at 9.55 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 74.90 points higher at 10,803.75. The gain in the markets was the result of positive sentiment in global indices, Mint reported.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee rose 62 paise to trade at exactly 70 to the United States dollar at 9.56 am.

Vedanta was the top gainer on both the Sensex and Nifty in early morning trade. The gain in Vedanta stocks came a day after a three-member panel set up by the National Green Tribunal ruled that the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to shut down the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi was “not sustainable”.

At the BSE, the other major gainers were Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Power Grid Corporation and IndusInd Bank. At the National Stock Exchange, these were Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

The biggest loser on both indices was Yes Bank. Other stocks which declined the most on the Sensex were Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Coal India, Sun Pharmaceuticals and National Thermal Power Corporation. On the Nifty, these were Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Coal India, HCL Technologies and Bharti Infratel.

Other Asian markets mostly traded higher, tracking gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading nearly 153 points higher at 9.54 am Indian Standard Time. The Taiwan index was trading over 55 points higher, the Australia ASX All Ordinaries was 37 points up and the Shanghai index had closed flat at 7.26 points higher.