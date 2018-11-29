The Congress on Thursday released its election manifesto for Rajasthan, promising farm loan waivers, free education to women and jobs for youth, PTI reported. Assembly elections in the state will be held on December 7 and the results declared on December 11. .

State Congress President Sachin Pilot, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and chairperson of the manifesto committee Harish Choudhary released the document at a press conference in Jaipur two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party came out with its manifesto.

Pilot said the party sought opinions via multiple platforms, including social media, before preparing the “Jan Ghoshna Patra” (public announcement document). Two lakh suggestions were received for the preparation of the manifesto, he added.

Pilot said the party, if voted to power, will waive farmers’ loans. The Congress will also provide a monthly allowance of Rs 3,500 for unemployed youths in the state. The Congress also promised to bring in a legislation for the protection of journalists in the state.

Pilot said that the Congress would set up a committee to ensure the manifesto promises are duly implemented.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday released the BJP’s manifesto, promising job creation in both the public and private sectors. Raje said that her government had given out loans worth Rs 80,000 crore and added that its main focus in 2018 was “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”.