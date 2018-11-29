A fire that broke out at Reliance Industries Limited’s rubber plant in Gujarat’s Vadodara claimed the lives of three contractual labourers on Thursday morning, PTI reported. The firm said the blaze was restricted to one section of the plant and doused by the plant’s fire-fighting team.

The dead have been identified as Arun Dabhi, Pritesh Patel and Mahendra Jadav, The Indian Express reported. Their bodies were sent for postmortem to the SSG hospital in the city.

“Unfortunately, three contract workers, who were injured later succumbed to injuries, despite the best efforts of the medical team,” Reliance Industries Limited said in a statement. The company promised to support the families of the victims and conduct an inquiry into what caused the blaze.

The Vadodara City police have registered a case of an accidental death and initiated an investigation. The police suspect the blaze was caused by the “overheating of one of the machines”.