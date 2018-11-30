Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Group of 20, or G20, economic summit in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, reported PTI. The summit is set to take place on Friday and Saturday.

Modi and Salman discussed ways to “boost economic, cultural and energy ties”. The two leaders also discussed enhancing investment in technology, renewable energy and food security over the next three years, PTI reported.

“Crown Prince informed [the] PM [prime minister] that Saudi will be finalising an initial investment into national infrastructure fund,” said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. “He referred to future prospects for investment in tech, agricultural and energy sectors. PM, in particular, stressed upon importance of having stable energy prices,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Had a fruitful interaction with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. We discussed multiple aspects of India-Saudi Arabia relations and ways to further boost economic, cultural and energy ties. pic.twitter.com/KYeIiG2FET — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2018

Foreign Secy Vijay Gokhale in Buenos Aires, Argentina: PM Modi's meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia was a cordial meeting. There was very specific discussion that took place b/w them on how Saudi Arabia can enhance its investment across a number of sectors in next 2-3 yrs. pic.twitter.com/av3hANSEyH — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018

During his meeting with Guterres, Modi discussed India’s “uniting role in addressing climate change globally”. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said Modi and Guterres discussed 2018 UN Climate Change Conference or “COP 24” in Poland’s Katowice slated for December 3 to December 14, reported ANI.

UN Secretary General @antonioguterres met PM @narendramodi in #BuenosAires on the sidelines of the #G20Summit. Discussed India's uniting role in addressing climate change globally, with specific reference to the forthcoming COP24 meeting in Katowice, Poland. pic.twitter.com/IxW9yRIsGR — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 29, 2018

The prime minister also attended a yoga event “Yoga for Peace” in Buenos Aires. “Yoga is India’s gift to the world for health, wellness and peace,” he said, according to PTI.

Modi said that yoga has helped bridge the vast distance between India and Argentina. “It is connecting the two countries and their people,” he said.

The prime minister is also set to hold a trilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. US White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday said the trilateral meeting will be held towards the end of talks between Trump and Abe. Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the event, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.