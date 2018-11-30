The Indian rupee surged to a three-month high on Friday, rising 14 paise against the United States dollar to 69.70 at 12.45 pm. The rise in the Indian currency was the result of increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks, and continued foreign fund inflows into India, PTI reported. On Thursday, the rupee had gained 77 paise to close at 69.85 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, Indian indices shed gains from the morning session to trade almost flat by the afternoon. The BSE Sensex was trading 43.56 points higher at 36,213.97 at 12.45 pm. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was at 10,873.10, about 14.40 points higher than Thursday’s close.

Stocks of Yes Bank, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Infosys were the top gainers on the Sensex, while Yes Bank, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and Cipla rose the most on the Nifty. The biggest losers on the Sensex were Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, National Thermal Power Corporation, Vedanta and Coal India. The top losers on the Nifty were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank and UPL.

Other Asian markets had a mixed day. The Australia ASX All Ordinaries market closed 86.40 points down, the Taiwan index at 20 points up, and the Shanghai index 20 points higher. However, the Hong Kong Hang Seng was trading over 117 points higher at 12.51 pm, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed over 88 points up.