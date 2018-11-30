Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor” on Friday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions that slowed down dispersion of pollutants in the atmosphere, PTI reported. Pollution is likely to increase in the national capital during the weekend.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index in the capital read 357 at 1 pm on Friday. An Air Quality Index between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. On Thursday, the average Air Quality Index was 358.

The Central Pollution Control Board said seven areas in Delhi, including Mundka, Rohini and Wazirpur, were in the “severe” category. Twenty five areas were in the “very poor” category. In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad and Noida recorded “very poor” air quality, while Gurugram was in moderate category.

The state-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, or SAFAR, said air quality is likely to deteriorate on Sunday due to cloudy weather and decline in temperature, which will trap pollutants, ANI reported.