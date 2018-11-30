The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police after taking cognizance of reports of an alleged fake encounter in Muzaffarnagar.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the commission said any death caused in an encounter, “if not justified, would amount to an offence of culpable homicide”. The commission issued notices to the state chief secretary and the director general of police and asked them to respond in four weeks.

According to The Times of India, 20-year-old Irshad Ahmad was shot dead on Tuesday in the district. While the police claimed Ahmad – who was allegedly transporting bulls with four accomplices – had opened fired, his father said he did not have a criminal record. Ahmad’s father and villagers also pointed out that the 20-year-old did not know how to drive. They urged Chief Minister Adityanath to order an investigation into the incident.

In September, a police constable shot dead an Apple executive in”self defence” in Lucknow. Two constables were arrested in connection with the case.