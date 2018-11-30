The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Friday said it would approach the Bombay High Court demanding reservation for Muslims in education and government jobs in the state, News18 reported.

This comes a day after the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill allowing 16% reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education under the socially and educationally backward category.

Party legislator Imtiyaz Jaleel said the party would not challenge the Maratha Reservation Bill but will move the High Court with their demand, ANI reported. On Thursday, he had questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government’s “indifferent attitude” towards Muslims. He claimed the bill for Maratha reservation was passed in a hurry.

During the Assembly session on Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said those who seek reservation for Muslims can approach the State Backward Class Commission. The commission’s recommendations will be binding on the government, he added.

The chief minister said Muslims and Christians do not have a caste system, PTI reported. “There are some backward castes among Muslims as they had retained their caste while converting from Hinduism,” he added. “About 52 backward castes among Muslims are given reservations at present.”

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chauhan said courts have stayed reservations in jobs, but not in education. “It is necessary to uplift the poorest of the poor of Muslim community by giving them educational opportunities,” he added. “There is a strong case for ordinance.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said on Thursday that Muslims deserve reservation as they have lived in poverty for generations. “I have consistently argued that there are backward castes in Muslims who have lived for generations in a cycle of poverty,” Owaisi tweeted. “Reservation is a tool that will break this cycle.”

On November 15, the State Backward Class Commission had submitted its report to the government recommending reservation for the Marathas, who comprise about 30% of the state’s population. The panel had said they are socially and economically backward. Earlier this week, Fadnavis had said the quota for the Maratha community will be independent of the existing 52% reservation system in the state.