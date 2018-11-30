Unique Identification Authority of India chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Friday replaced Hasmukh Adhia as the revenue secretary. Adhia, who retired on Friday, held the post for the last three years.

Pandey, a 1984-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre, will continue to hold the post of the chief executive officer of the UIDAI, which runs the Aadhaar programme, as well as the chairman of Goods and Services Tax Network.

Pandey said his priorities include stabilising the implementation of Goods and Services Tax and simplifying laws and procedures for better tax administration and ease of business. “My priority at this point of time would be to help improve the tax-to-GDP ratio in the country by integration of technology into the entire taxation system and also making the procedures, rules and regulations simpler so that people have a natural incentive to comply to the entire taxation regime,” Pandey said, according to CNBC.

Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey (IAS: MH: 1984 Batch) taking over as the Revenue Secretary to the Government of India upon superannuation of the outgoing Finance Secretary & Revenue Secretary, Dr. Hasmukh Adhia @adhia03 in New Delhi today: pic.twitter.com/QRGWMuOyT2 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) November 30, 2018

Before joining the UIDAI in 2010, Pandey served as the managing director of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. In 2009, the University of Minnesota awarded him the Distinguished Leadership Award for Internationals for his outstanding leadership achievements in his career.